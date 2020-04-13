LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at Treyton Oak Towers who tested positive for COVID-19 has been put on house arrest as the facility sees its seventh resident death from the illness.
The long-term care facility said an 89-year-old woman who was transferred to a Norton Healthcare hospital last week has died.
Twenty-three residents and 12 staff members at Treyton Oak have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees is now on house arrest.
The health department told WDRB News on Monday that it tried to contact the employee several times after the positive test.
Department personnel visited the employee's home and said someone was inside, but did not answer. The staffers then asked the court to help enforce a quarantine on the employee.
Officials said that when someone indicates that they don't want to comply with a quarantine or self-isolation order, they will ask the court to step in.
