LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three U of L Health COVID-19 testing sites will soon offer free testing to anyone in the community.
According to a news release from the health care company, tests can be set up by appointment seven days a week at locations in downtown Louisville, south Louisville and in Bullitt County.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4, residents can sign up for appointments for testing, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 6.
"U of L Health is proud to expand our access, in partnership with the Commonwealth," said Jason Smith, MD, chief medical officer of U of L Health, in a statement. "When Governor Beshear requested more testing, we knew U of L Health had the expertise, and locations, to meet the demand."
U of L Health opened the state's first drive-thru COVID testing site in March and had operated up to six locations. Of the approximately 27,000 tests conducted by U of L Health, more than 1,000 have resulted in positive COVID-19 cases.
The tests are funded by the state and are administered by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 502-588-0414.
Testing sites include:
- Downtown Louisville: The intersection of East Liberty Street and South Brook Street.
- U of L Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital: 1850 Bluegrass Avenue
- U of L Health - Medical Center South: 1903 West Hebron Lane (in Shepherdsville)
The amount of time it takes to get results may vary, depending on lab capacity.
