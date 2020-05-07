LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several U of L Health nurses spoke Thursday about what it's like to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
There are around 3,000 nurses at U of L Health, and this week is National Nurses Week. Though the pandemic has been difficult for nurses and even their families, they said it has proven to them that they made the right career choice.
Many of the nurses deal directly with COVID-19 patients. They said the support from the community has been rewarding and overwhelming.
"It's very rewarding to see that people appreciate us and know that we're appreciated, that we're not doing this for nothing," said Cindy Hance, who works at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. Yes, the patient gets, hopefully, better. But, it helps within you to know that you're giving back to the world."
The nurses at U of L Health said they all have plenty of personal protective equipment to feel safe at work during this pandemic.
