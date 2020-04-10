LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health officials have discovered 36 cases of the novel coronavirus so far at a drive-thru testing facility at Liberty and Brook streets.
The doctors are hoping to catch the most vulnerable while they are in the early stages of battling COVID-19, which has infected at least 1,452 people and killed 77 in Kentucky as of Thursday afternoon, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The drive-thru testing helps keep patients out of clinics, where they face the risk of additional exposure to the virus.
"If the patients have comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease but they just have mild symptoms, it is nice to know for the providers — do they have COVID-19 or not?" said Dr. Hugh Shoff with U of L Physicians. "And, if so, keep a closer eye on them, keep a close eye on their symptoms to see how this progresses in that patient population."
The testing remains limited to patients referred by U of L doctors. Patients arrive at the facility and can get tested in about five minutes without leaving their vehicles.
At least 23,170 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Kentucky through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9, according to the state's official COVID-19 reporting website.
