LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville researchers said they have a robot that can help disinfect areas with a risk of coronavirus exposure.
The artificially intelligent robot, called ARNA, which stands for Adaptive Robot Nursing Assistant, has been outfitted with an ultraviolet disinfecting light and sanitizer that can be sprayed to clean commonly touched surfaces like handles, tables and elevator buttons.
“In times like this, where we are battling a highly contagious virus, our health care professionals are at the forefront and are exposed to it. We hope that our technology will help contribute towards providing solutions to that challenges that our community is facing right now," Sumit Kumar Das, the J.B. Speed School of Engineering research scientist leading the ARNA project, said in a news release.
Researchers hope to test ARNA at University of Louisville Hospital soon. ARNA was originally invented to help with round-the-clock patient monitoring to allow nurses to focus more on direct patient care.
