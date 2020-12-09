LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is offering free COVID-19 testing in south Louisville as part of its Co-Immunity Project, which is using data to understand how the virus has spread through Jefferson County.
In partnership with Green Heart Project, U of L will conduct testing for anyone 18 years or older from Thursday, Dec. 10, through Monday, Dec. 14 at the following locations:
Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church (4335 Hazelwood Ave.)
- 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10
- 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11
University of Louisville's Third Street parking lot (near intersection of Third Street and Eastern Parkway)
- Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
Beechmont Community Center (205 W Wellington Ave.)
- Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 13
- 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14
To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here or call 1-833-313-0502.
Related Stories:
- Third wave of U of L's Co-Immunity Project aims to provide clearer picture of COVID-19 in Louisville
- Researchers with U of L's Co-Immunity Project say city's infection rate has increased tenfold
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.