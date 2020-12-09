Test swabs and specimen tubes sit on a table at a COVID-19 testing site

FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo, test swabs and specimen tubes sit on a table at a COVID-19 testing site. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is offering free COVID-19 testing in south Louisville as part of its Co-Immunity Project, which is using data to understand how the virus has spread through Jefferson County

In partnership with Green Heart Project, U of L will conduct testing for anyone 18 years or older from Thursday, Dec. 10, through Monday, Dec. 14 at the following locations: 

Saints Simon & Jude Catholic Church (4335 Hazelwood Ave.)

  • 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10
  • 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 

University of Louisville's Third Street parking lot (near intersection of Third Street and Eastern Parkway)

  • Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 

Beechmont Community Center (205 W Wellington Ave.)

  • Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 13 
  • 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here or call 1-833-313-0502. 

