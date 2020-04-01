LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has upped its capacity to process novel coronavirus tests in an effort to combat the growing pandemic.
Kevin Gardner, executive vice president for research and innovation at U of L, said in a news release Wednesday that the university has the capacity to process up to 1,000 tests a day. Up to 200 tests can be also processed through its drive-thru testing site at Brook and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville.
Other researchers with the university are working daily to learn more about COVID-19, such as how the virus is spread, who is at most risk of becoming ill and how the illness progresses.
"We have researchers who have temporarily dropped all of their other duties to devote their time to the fight against COVID-19," Gardner added.
As of Wednesday afternoon, U of L officials said the university has processed 1,797 tests: 1,032 for Norton Healthcare, 288 for U of L Health and 186 for Jewish Hospital. Of those nearly 1,800 tests, there have been 204 positives, according to a news release from U of L.
The university is receiving tests from 12 hospitals, U of L Campus Health and four outpatient clinics around Louisville. Health officials can process the tests within 24 hours, Gardner said, and he reports the results directly to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which then sends the report to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Officials said having the tests processed in 24 hours helps them isolate patients who test positive more quickly and saves personal protective equipment at a time when supplies are "critically low."
