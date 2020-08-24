LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 infections among health care workers may be lower than the general population.
According to the results of the second round of the University of Louisville's Co-Immunity Project, researchers say 1,100 health care workers collected their own blood and nasal swab samples and delivered them to researchers at U of L's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The samples were tested for both the presence of the coronavirus and antibodies against the virus, which indicate previous exposure, according to a news release
Results indicated the overall positivity rate for active infection was 0.45%, three times higher than the rate of 0.14% seen in 1,372 health care workers tested for the project in April and May. According to the survey, about 2.2% of health care workers tested positive for antibodies in this round, compared with 1% in April.
That's still lower than the general population. A recent random random survey of over 2,200 Jefferson County residents found nearly 4% had antibodies.
Researchers believe the lower rate among health care workers is because they're more likely to wear masks and other protective equipment and maintain social distancing.
