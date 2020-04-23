LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A federal law enforcement official wants Kentucky hospitals to report price gouging and hoarding of medical supplies.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman on Thursday sent a letter to hospital officials in his district, which includes Louisvillle, to ask health officials to provide details to law enforcement about individuals and companies that might be getting or selling medical supplies to hoard — or sell at a higher price.
Coleman said U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been clear about using every tool to protect Americans against fraud and predatory practices during this crisis.
"In Kentucky, one of those tools is the leadership of our many fine hospitals, from Western Baptist to UofL and everywhere in between," Coleman wrote in the letter.
Members of the public can report coronavirus-related fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.
Coleman also recently joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and fellow U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan in warning people about fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites.
