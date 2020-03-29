LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An employee with the U.S. Census Bureau at its National Processing Center (NPC) in Jeffersonville, Indiana, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The employee is currently in quarantine and has not been in the office since Tuesday, March 17, 2020," the bureau said in a statement. "Employees who may have worked closely with the employee are being notified."
The employee did not have any contact with residents in the field, the bureau said. On March 18, the bureau suspended all field operations for two weeks. On Saturday, it announced that the suspension has been extended to April 15.
The bureau said a crew is conducting a deep clean of the Jeffersonville NPC, including the cafeteria and all restrooms, before the building reopens.
The U.S. Census Bureau's National Processing Center is located at 1201 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
