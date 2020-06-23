LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville has finalized its plan to return to campus instruction for the fall semester, an approach that includes “hybrid” classes delivered online and in person, required facial coverings on campus, readily available coronavirus testing and only virtual instruction and exams after the Thanksgiving break.
U of L Provost Beth Boehm notified the campus of the final plan on Tuesday. It doesn’t differ substantially from the broad approach officials described in May.
When the semester begins as originally scheduled on Aug. 17, most classes will be delivered via a “hybrid” model, which calls for instruction like lectures delivered online while classes – or portions of classes – meet in person some days for discussion.
“(I)t combines traditional face-to-face instructional activities with some online learning activities and can capture the best features of both delivery models when well-planned and well-executed,” according to the plan. “It also allows faculty to divide students into smaller groups for face-to-face learning to gain greater physical distancing in the classroom.”
The approach will also come in handy, officials said, if a second wave of the coronavirus flares and causes all in-person activities to be halted.
“(T)he hybrid model prepares both faculty and students to transition to online learning in a thoughtful way. Hybrid also allows faculty to provide continuity of instruction if the faculty member gets ill and students continuity of learning if someone should be ill for several days or must quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19,” according to the plan.