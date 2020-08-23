LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Monday, the University of Louisville is moving from optional to mandatory COVID-19 testing for all on-campus students faculty and staff.
Members of the campus community, including those who tested negative for the virus over the past two weeks, should be tested or re-tested by Sept. 4, U of L officials said in an email to students and staff. Failing to comply with the testing mandate "could result in disciplinary action if necessary," according to the university's COVID-19 Question Center.
"We need more comprehensive data to ensure we are controlling any spread on campus, allowing us to continue to offer classes as designed for the duration of fall semester," officials said in the email to explain the change in policy.
U of L said more than 4,000 students, faculty and staff were tested for the respiratory disease over the past two weeks. As of Monday, Aug. 17, the university had confirmed 53 positive cases from a total of 2,621, according to its testing dashboard, which is updated weekly.
Those exempt from the required testing include students, faculty and staff who are entirely remote and individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.
According to the university, free walk-in testing will be offered Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Student Activities Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Student Recreation Center: 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Abell Administration Building: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 4 p.m.
Excluding Sept. 3 and 4, drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium's Purple A Lot.
To schedule a testing appointment at any of the above locations, click here. The university said individuals should expect results within three days. Those who test positive will receive a phone call from Campus Health.
