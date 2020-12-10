LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health nurse Cindy Lucchese tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 19, the same day the health system began administering an antibody infusion.
Lucchese said she has an underlying condition and decided to receive the antibody infusion after seeing how it could make it less likely she'd be hospitalized due to her health history.
Now that she has recovered, Lucchese emphasized the importance of being proactive against the virus and taking proper precautions.
"It was presented as a newer treatment, but it's something they've been using for other types of conditions too, so it's not anything that hasn't been studied, hasn't been tested and hasn't been used," said Lucchese, who helped develop Kentucky's first drive-thru testing site. "They just are able now to manufacture it to actually target the COVID-19 virus."
Lucchese works on the front lines, overseeing all of UofL Health's COVID-19 testing, but said she is unsure exactly how she contracted the virus.
