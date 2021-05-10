LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shively on Wednesday.
The clinic held at The Heritage, just off Dixie Highway, will administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon on May 12.
No appointments are necessary for the free shot, but attendees must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.
