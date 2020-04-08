(CNN) -- The U.S. war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people taking social distancing seriously, researchers predict the coming months won't be as dire as initially feared.
More than 419,000 people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 14,200 have died.
A record 1,858 deaths were reported in just one day Tuesday. And researchers say the peak has yet to come.
The US will reach its highest daily number of deaths on or around Sunday, according to modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.
The projections also suggest the US will reach its peak use of resources -- such as hospital beds and ventilators -- on or around Saturday.
But there's a bit of good news: The modeling shows fewer people will die from coronavirus than previously expected.
On Tuesday, the IHME estimated about 82,000 people will die from coronavirus disease by August. On Wednesday, that estimate was lowered to 60,415.
And Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking coronavirus cases worldwide, changed its trending description for the US to "down" -- similar to the current trending statuses for Italy and Spain.
That new designation is based on a five-day moving average of new cases, and can change again.
Still, that's little consolation to the countless families grieving for loved ones who often die alone in hospitals.
And the actual number of deaths could be higher than we know.
Some deaths due to Covid-19 "may be misclassified as pneumonia deaths in the absence of positive test results," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The virus has claimed victims from virtually all demographics, including the young and healthy. But data shows black people are dying from Covid-19 at a disproportionately high rate.
While there have been signs that the number of cases in New York and some other hotspots are leveling off, officials are concerned about other cities.
On a conference call with House Democrats, Dr. Deborah Birx said the Philadelphia and District of Columbia areas are expected to be the new hot spot, according to a source on the call. She said that they also are carefully watching the Houston area, one of the most populous regions in the country.
