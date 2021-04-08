LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the UAW union hall at 2702 Chamberlain Lane.
Originally planned as an opportunity only for union members, the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council has opened the pop-up vaccine clinic to the general public. There is no cost for the shot.
The site will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Wild Health will provide the shots in partnership with the University of Kentucky and the state.
Appointments for the second dose will be made on site or through Wild Health's email system and most likely administered at the UAW hall, said Tim Morris of the Labor Council.
To make an appointment, go here: https://communityvaccine.as.me/uaw
“It is our duty as union members and citizens do everything possible to protect our members, our families, and our community," said Todd Dunn, president of UAW 862, in a news release. "After holding COVID19 testing for union members and the community, this became the next logical step to ensure the safety of our members, our community, and to strengthen our economy.”