LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping veterans through horses. Because of the coronavirus, a Kentucky man has had to make changes to his equine therapy program.
Single Veterans Equine Therapy started this week in Taylorsville. Officials with the Veteran's Club say therapy is often needed during times like these. They are offering three personal, one-hour sessions to veterans only where they will practice social distancing during one-on-one time with the horses.
WDRB Photojournalist Frank Stamper introduces us to one veteran who says she's found a hidden gem amid the pandemic.
