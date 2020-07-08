LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who spent 95 days at U of L Hospital battling COVID-19 got to go home Wednesday with his wife by his side.
Nurses and staff members lined a hallway and applauded as Oscar Aguilar was wheeled out of the hospital with tears in his eyes. Aguilar also received balloons and a card from staffers.
When he got to the end of the line, Aguilar was turned around, and he waved to all of the people who helped care for him for weeks.
Of Kentucky's 17,919 cases of COVID-19, at least 4,912 patients have recovered, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.