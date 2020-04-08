LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Dozens of caregivers cheer on a man hospitalized with COVID-19 as he was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit.
Barry Berlin is battling the coronavirus at Norton Women and Children's Hospital and had been on a ventilator.
Wednesday, that ventilator was taken out, and more than 50 staff members lined the hallway and cheered as Berlin was transferred to the Progressive Care Unit.
Norton Healthcare said this is a step in the right direction, and Berlin will be closely monitored as he continues to recover.
