FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo a sign promotes online and home delivery of groceries at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. A leap in U.S. unemployment has thrown a spotlight on one type of work still in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic: Gig work delivering groceries, meals and packages. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)