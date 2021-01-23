LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Walmart will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in several states, including Indiana, the company announced Friday.
Walmart said it is training thousands of pharmacists and technicians to administer the shots seven days a week. The retail giant is also building an online scheduling tool to make vaccination appointments.
Walmart expects to be able to administer 10 million to 13 million doses per month, "when supply and allocations allow," across its more than 5,000 pharmacies in the United States and Puerto Rico, the company said in a blog post Friday.
"We’re also a federal pharmacy partner and can accept federal allocation of doses in all our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies," the blog post says.
Walmart said it will likely offer the vaccine in rural areas that are considered "healthcare deserts" as well as underserved communities.
"Walmart has the reach and the qualified, trained pharmacists and pharmacy staff to partner with community organizations to provide vaccination services at third party locations like churches, stadiums and youth centers," the company wrote in its blog post.
It is not yet known which stores in Indiana will be offering vaccinations.
Walmart has been administering vaccines in recent weeks in some of its locations in New Mexico and Arkansas, according to a report from CNN. Along with the Hoosier State, it plans to roll out the vaccine in select stores in New Jersey, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas, as well as in Chicago, and Puerto Rico.
