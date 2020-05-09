LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday from the state Capitol in Frankfort.
Beshear's Saturday update comes after U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove of Frankfort ruled that Kentucky churches can hold in-person services beginning Sunday, despite the governor's executive order prohibiting mass gatherings.
Beshear and other state officials are prohibited from "enforcing the prohibition on mass gatherings with respect to any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines," according to court documents.
Tatenhove granted Tabernacle Baptist Church, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, a temporary restraining order against Beshear's executive order, and, at the urging of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, ruled the injunctive relief granted to Tabernacle Baptist "may extend statewide."
Houses of worship were scheduled to reopen for in-person services May 20, and Beshear on Friday released health guidelines congregations must follow upon resuming operations, including limiting in-person guests to no more than 33% of buildings' occupancy capacity and avoiding congregational or choir singing during services.
Beshear encouraged houses of worship that cannot meet the state's guidelines, which outline social distancing and sanitation measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, to not reopen and continue drive-in and virtual services.
"Listen to your faith leader," Beshear said Friday. "If they tell you that they're not ready and if they don't think that it's safe, then you should wait."
Kentucky reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to at least 6,288 since the pandemic began. Four more Kentuckians died Friday after contracting the COVID-19, Beshear announced Friday. In total, 298 Kentuckians have died after contracting the respiratory illness.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer took to Twitter on Saturday to announce 39 new positive cases of the virus and two new virus-related deaths in Jefferson County. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,631 with 117 deaths. Fischer also announced that 42 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to 991.
Today's numbers: We have 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 1,631. Sadly, we've lost two additional people. Let's honor the memory of those we've lost by continuing to #StayHome, stay 6' apart & cover our faces.
Every resident of the state's 286 nursing homes and the people who work in the long-term care facilities will be tested for COVID-19, governor also said Friday.
