LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky during his daily briefing at 5 p.m. from the state Capitol.
Sunday's update comes as health officials prepare to ramp up Kentucky's COVID-19 testing capacity with 11 sites opening around the state in the coming week, including one at Louisville's Shawnee Park and another at the Bashford Manor Walmart.
As of Saturday afternoon, Kentucky had 3,905 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 205 deaths related to the respiratory illness. Beshear reported 171 new cases and five additional virus-related deaths — both drops from Friday's report.
State health officials have processed 46,558 COVID-19 tests as of Saturday, Beshear said, which is an increase of 14,333 tests from the 32,225 reported April 18.
More than 1,500 Kentuckians have recovered since contracting the coronavirus.
