LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky during his daily 5 p.m. briefing from the state Capitol.
Saturday's update comes as the state is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity. Beshear announced Friday that Walmart would start testing in Louisville at its Bashford Manor store on Wednesday, April 29.
[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE]
Kroger is also preparing to offer drive-thru testing Monday at Shawnee Park, giving Louisville a second mass-testing site. The first week of testing at that location has already reached full capacity.
Additionally, Beshear announced that, with COVID-19 concerns lingering, Kentucky voters will be able to vote by mail in the June 23 elections as part of a deal between the governor and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Beshear reported 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, with nine additional deaths. That brings the number of positive cases to at least 3,779, with 200 reported deaths. Beshear said 44,962 people have been tested for the virus, and 1,341 have recovered.
For information about signing up to get tested for COVID-19, click here.
Related Stories:
- Beshear: Walmart to start COVID-19 testing in Louisville April 29
- COVID-19 testing to begin at Louisville's Shawnee Park, Bashford Manor Walmart
- First week of COVID-19 testing in Shawnee Park reaches full capacity
- All Kentucky voters to have vote-by-mail option for June 23 primaries
- Kentucky Poison Control Center reports spike in calls related to sanitizer exposure, ingestion
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests will be available to anyone who registers in Louisville
- Here's how to register online or by phone for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Louisville
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.