LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Mayor Greg Fischer is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak in Louisville during a teleconference scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, Fischer addressed "hundreds" of people who he said gathered at Friday night at 13th Street and West Broadway. A video circulating Facebook appears to show the crowd watching some type of street racing.
"Rebellion is a normal kind of instinct in thinking that you're immune from any kind of damage; the virus doesn't care about that," Fischer said Saturday. "Science doesn't care about that. The virus is coming for all of us, and it's just looking for an opening. When there's large crowds, that's how the virus spreads."
Also Saturday, as part of the city's Lift Up Lou initiative, Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams surprised residents of Treyton Oak Towers Retirement Community and people at Shawnee and Chickasaw parks with pop-up concerts.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 from Jefferson County on Saturday during his daily briefing on the pandemic. As of Saturday evening, Beshear said there were at least 394 confirmed cases of the new virus in the commonwealth.
