LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney Thomas Clay has had a lot of tough courtroom battles, but he said nothing compares to what he recently faced.
In late June, Clay tested positive for COVID-19.
"By July 1, my systems had progressed so much that my doctor said, 'Go to the emergency room,'" Clay said.
Clay was admitted to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and said the next 22 days were the toughest of his life.
"It's like nothing I've ever experienced before," he added. "I can tell you from my experience, this stuff is no walk in the park."
Neither Clay's doctors nor his family members thought he would survive.
"I didn't know about it at the time, but I've since found out my daughter was making funeral arrangements for me," he said.
Before checking into the hospital, however, Clay agreed to be part of a clinical trial, which he believes saved his life.
"If it hadn't been for that clinical trial, I wouldn't be here," he said.
"He was that sick," added Dr. Don Stevens, an oncologist with Norton Healthcare who treated Clay. "I absolutely think that he was critically ill."
Stevens said the trial Clay underwent works to decrease the virus's ability to replicate or reproduce within individuals.
Clay was released July 23. Despite leaving the hospital in a wheelchair, he said it was "one of the most wonderful days of my life."
Clay also left the hospital with a new appreciation for life and the people who provided his treatment.
"It was something I'll never forget," he said. "Before I got on the elevator, I looked at them and said, 'You all saved my life, and I'll never forget.'"
Clay has a message for anyone who isn't taking the virus seriously: "If you aren't paying attention, this coronavirus is going to get your attention."
The attorney is back at work part-time but said he is still "very weak" and on oxygen.
Doctors said it will probably be another three to six months before Clay is back to 100% healthy.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.