LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free coronavirus tests and flu shots will be available Saturday at a church in the California neighborhood.
The free services are part of Midwest Church of Christ's annual Health Screening Day, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 2115 Garland Ave., according to a news release.
Anyone planning to participate is asked to use the rear entrance of the church and wear a mask while on the premises.
The event will also feature virtual health classes sponsored by Norton Health Care:
- Nutrition: Soup, Salad & Smoothies (9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
- Zoom ID: 563 566 6411; Passcode: 455977
- Yoga (10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Zoom ID: 818 7979 7942; Passcode: K51J3C
