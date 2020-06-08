LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The World Health Organization says new data have changed its mind on cloth masks and the impact of people who have COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms.
The WHO says that research indicates that it is very rare that an asymptomatic person spreads the virus.
Health officials across the globe had suggested that so-called asymptomatic spread may be responsible for a significant number of infections. For example, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said just recently that an analysis of studies suggests that COVID-19 “can be transmitted by persons with presymptomatic or asymptomatic infection, which may meaningfully contribute to the propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The CDC acknowledged, however, that the studies had limitations.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the WHO, said governments need to focus on finding and isolating people who are already infected.
The WHO also said that it now recommends that people wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said people over age 60 or with underlying medical conditions also should wear masks in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. WHO previously had recommended that only health care workers, people with COVID-19 and their caregivers wear medical masks, noting a global shortage of supplies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
