LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study suggests women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19.
PCOS, a metabolic disease caused by a reproductive hormone imbalance, affects about 10% of women. It can cause missed or irregular menstrual periods, infertility, cysts and is linked to several other health issues.
A study published in May by the European Journal of Endocrinology says PCOS also increases a woman's risk of getting COVID-19 by 28%.
To keep PCOS in check, doctors encourage weight loss, exercise and close monitoring of blood sugar. Women with PCOS should also get vaccinated for COVID-19, they said.
"What we tell people is that obesity is a double-edged sword," Dr. Jared Bolton with Norton Women's Specialists said Wednesday. "PCOS is worse with obesity, and obesity makes PCOS worse."
Obesity is known to present a higher risk for severe COVID-19.
