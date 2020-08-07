LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy demand and social distancing has the YMCA of Greater Louisville looking for additional sites for its child care program.
The Y currently serves more than 1,000 kids at 14 different sites from Bullitt County into southern Indiana. Before the pandemic, it could handle 3,000 kids.
CEO Steve Tarver says the 30-year partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools takes on new meaning, because now the children in grades K-5 get help with their online instruction during the day.
"But also we make sure that we continue our character development opportunities, opportunities for physical activity and reduction of stress. Early reports we got from our summer program, we had parents telling us that the children were sleeping better and making new friends and all of those are important in addition to the academic support," said Tarver.
The program makes sure the kids stay connected to their teachers through NTI or non-traditional instruction. With so much interest, Tarver expects the YMCA will need to find some other locations for the long-running enrichment program. The YMCA isn't sure how many college students on their staff will be going back to school, so there may be a need for additional staff to work with the kids. The YMCA has spent this summer making sure all the proper protocols are in place and improving the online instruction experience with JCPS.
Registration is now open for parents who would like to have their kids enrolled in the program by going to ymcalouisville.org or call 587-YMCA.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.