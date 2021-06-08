LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but need someone to watch your children while you take the shot? The YMCA of Greater Louisville can help you out.
Nine Kentuckiana YMCA branches are offering free child care to parents and guardians while they get vaccinated.
"We believe this is an important step in reducing barriers and increasing access to vaccinations," the organization said in a news release.
Children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years old can be dropped off, no reservations required, for a maximum of two hours at one of the participating branches during regular Kids’ Club hours.
Those participating branches are:
- Clark County Family YMCA (4812 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, Ind.)
- Downtown Family YMCA (555 South Second Street, Louisville, Ky.)
- Floyd County Family YMCA (33 State Street, New Albany, Ind.)
- Northeast Family YMCA (9400 Mill Brook Road, Louisville, Ky.)
- Oldham County Family YMCA (20 Quality Place, Buckner, Ky.)
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA (1720 West Broadway, Louisville, Ky.)
- Southeast Family YMCA (5930 Six Mile Lane, Louisville, Ky.)
- Southwest Family YMCA (2800 Fordhaven Road, Louisville, Ky.)
- YMCA at Norton Commons (11000 Brownsboro Road, Prospect, Ky.)
To view branch hours, click here to visit the YMCA of Greater Louisville's website.
