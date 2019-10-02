LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of the 3-year-old boy who was mauled to death by two family dogs in the Newburg neighborhood.
The boy has been identified as Steven Thornton III, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The attack happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Brenda Drive, a subdivision behind Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
The coroner says the boy's official cause of death was injuries consistent with a dog attack.
Police said the boy was attacked in the backyard by rottweilers that were owned by the family. However, neighbors said the dogs hadn't been living at the home for very long and stayed fenced in the backyard.
Those two rottweilers were immediately removed from the home when Louisville Metro Animal Services arrived on scene. LMAS says the dogs will be quarantined at the shelter for a mandatory 10 days before they can be euthanized, but offered no other comment at this time "out of respect for the victim and the grieving family."
"It's a very devastating thing that's happened here, and obviously, our prayers go out to the family of this child," Mitchell said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
