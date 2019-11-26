LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Monday night after he was shot several times in the Parkland neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as 32-year-old Trayshawn Coffey of Louisville.
The shooting happened at 28th Street and Hale Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Monday. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found Coffey with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask that anyone with information call the crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
