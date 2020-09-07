LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are dead, including a 3-year-old, after a crash on the Sherman Minton Bridge late Sunday night.
Around midnight, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound on the Sherman Minton Bridge. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Kia SUV was driving east in the westbound lane. Three other vehicles were driving west in the left lane.
One of the vehicles swerved right to avoid the Kia SUV. The Kia SUV then hit another car head on. The SUV then spun and hit another vehicle. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of another vehicle and a child were also killed. No one else was injured, according to police.
Monday night, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified two of the victims in the crash. Dawn Sawyers, 34, of Georgetown, Indiana, and her son Lincoln Korb, also of Georgetown, died in the crash from blunt force injuries. Police reported Monday morning that the child killed in the crash was 4 years old. According to the coroner, however, the child was 3 years old and would have turned 4 on Sept. 30.
The identity of the third victim has not yet been released.
The bridge reopened around 4 a.m. The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating.
