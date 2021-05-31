LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning on Poplar Level Road killed a man and left a woman in critical condition.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Gerardo Barrera-Zavala, 23, of Louisville died at the scene of the crash.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to Poplar Level Road and Gilmore Lane about 3:30 a.m.
A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle going a high rate of speed on Poplar Level struck a curb, ran on to a sidewalk and went across all lanes of Gilmore Lane before hitting a car stopped at a light. The car then ran into an embankment and flipped. The driver was ejected. Barrera-Zavala died at the scene.
A female passenger in the car that flipped was taken to University Hospital. She is in critical condition.
The driver of the second vehicle that was not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
