LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old Louisville man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Fern Valley Road has been identified by authorities.
LMPD Seventh Division officers were called to the crash in the 600 block of Fern Valley Road around 3:57 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Niyonzima Nsabimana after he died from blunt force injuries.
On scene, officers found Nsabimana, who had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell says the driver fled the scene. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.