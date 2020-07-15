Interstate traffic bridges generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 64.

Jerry Johnson, 42, of New Albany, Indiana, died at 7:48 p.m. Sunday on I-64 near Mellwood Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Police said Johnson was “traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the cable barrier.” He was not wearing a helmet.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening

All lanes of I-64W were closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

