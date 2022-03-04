LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man has been identified as the victim of a semi crash on Interstate 71 at Interstate 265.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Brian Schmitt, 45, of Evansville, Indiana, as the the driver of the semi involved in the crash.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. Thursday on the southbound ramp of I-71 at I-265. Investigators believe Schmitt lost control and left the roadway. He died at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to LMPD and the coroner's office.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the investigation is ongoing. The ramp was closed to traffic for several hours for cleanup.
