LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Saddlebrook Lane.
Smiley said when officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male deceased inside an apartment.
On Sunday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Dominique Williams Sr. of Louisville.
There were no arrests and the Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.