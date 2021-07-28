LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of a shooting in June at a park on River Road near downtown Louisville has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Deanthony Taylor, 21, died of a gunshot wound on June 23.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the park at 3730 River Road, just after 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person down.
When officers arrived, they found Taylor in the parking lot of the park, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
