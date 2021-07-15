LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of two people found shot and killed Tuesday inside an apartment in the Bashford Manor neighborhood have been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Dunier Rivera Rodriguez, 34, and Karen Garcia Gonzalez De Prada, 38, both died of gunshot wounds in the apartment where they lived on Trafalgar Square.
The Addison Park Apartments, where the couple was found, are off Goldsmith Lane, which is next to the Bardstown Road exit on the Watterson Expressway.
Louisville Metro Police said the man and woman were shot to death, but detectives are still looking for suspects and a motive.
"If you saw a car, if you saw anything that doesn't belong, just anything suspicious, call the anonymous tip line, and you can truly remain anonymous," Ruoff said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD (5673).
