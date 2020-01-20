LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead by a sanitation worker in an alley Friday afternoon.
Police say the man was found by the worker around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in an alley outside a vacant home in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue.
A shooting had been reported in the area, but police had not confirmed that the discovery of the body was connected to a shooting.
Monday, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner J. David Wood said the man, identified as Edward Fant III, 37, had been shot to death.
The man's death is now being investigated as a homicide.
No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.
