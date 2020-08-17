LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Thomas Ewing Bryant, Jr.
LMPD officers found Bryant dead inside a vehicle just after midnight on Sunday near the intersection of South 36th and Dumesnil streets. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
Police have not yet made an arrest in connection to the homicide, according to LMPD's statement early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
