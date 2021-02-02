LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot to death inside a vehicle in Shively early Saturday morning has been identified.
Police found the man, identified Tuesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office was 45-year-old James Russell. He was found shot in a vehicle about 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Dixie Highway - just south of I-264. Police say he died at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred in a parking lot on South 7th Street, near Arcade Avenue. The victim was then driven to the Thorntons for help, after being shot.
Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.