LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The man who was found shot to death late Monday night in the front yard of a home in the Newburg area has been identified.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Bethune Court just before midnight on June 10. That's where they found the victim, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office as 20-year-old James Mansfield.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they do not believe the shooting happened on Bethune Court, and have been working to determine where Mansfield was shot. Detectives spent the early morning hours knocking on doors and looking in a nearby park for evidence. The LMPD air unit also assisted.
One neighbor who didn't want to be identified said she has lived on the street for 30 years, and knows everyone who lives there. She says she noticed a car she didn't recognize on the street with its door open just before police arrived Monday night.
"When I came home, I drove down the street. It was quiet. There was a car parked right -- three feet from my house with the car door open and stuff laying on the ground. But I didn't see anyone or know anything."
No one in the neighborhood has reported hearing gunshots.
The search for suspects continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tipline at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
