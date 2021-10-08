LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Jefferson Memorial Forest on Tuesday night.
Third Division officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road, which is not far from Stonestreet Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an "unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Steven Q. Vanover, Jr., 46, of Louisville. He died of a gunshot at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
