LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night in the Portland neighborhood.
The man was 46-year-old Ernie Cooper, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton. Cooper's cause of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force trauma.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North 35th Street.
Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver did stay at the scene, and police do not think the driver was intoxicated.
Police did not say if the driver will face any charges.
