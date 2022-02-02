LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified a man hit and killed early Monday morning on Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Michael Holmes, 38, died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Holmes was hit by a car on Interstate 65 south near St. Catherine Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
After investigating, officers determined that Holmes was hit in the left lane of I-65 by at least two cars. He died on the scene. Both drivers stayed at the scene.
Interstate 65 south was closed for more than four hours causing major traffic delays for the morning rush hour.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.