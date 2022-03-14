LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was struck and killed on I-264E Monday morning has been identified.
Lundon Huffman, 30, of Louisville died from blunt force trauma, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.
LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
According to Mitchell, a preliminary investigation revealed that Huffman was attempting to cross I-264 from South to North and was struck by multiple vehicles.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, Mitchell said.
The accident shut down all lanes on I-264 eastbound at Breckenridge Lane but all lanes reopened about 8:45 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-264 East at Mile 18.4 / At I-64 in Jefferson County. ALL LANES BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/xE2wwG7CPu— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) March 14, 2022
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
