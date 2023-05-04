LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a crash at Preston Highway and Outer Loop on April 30, 2023.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Josue Omar Rodriguez died at the scene.
The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. on April 30. Rodriguez was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Preston Highway when he sideswiped a car and then hit another car head-on.
A passenger in Rodriguez's car went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in another car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
